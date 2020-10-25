As taxpayers and communities across the state and nation struggle with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of businesses by Governor Cooper, it seems to be the wrong time to increase local debt. But considering both the low cost of money and the need to prepare for future growth, the time is right to support these local bonds.
Countywide, taxpayers are seeing two referenda items on the ballot. One is for a one-quarter cent sales tax increase and the other a school bond referendum that will give the county the authority to borrow $42 million for school construction. In Cape Carteret, voters have the opportunity to vote for or against a $1.2 pedestrian and bicycle trail bond.
We recommend voters support all three bond initiatives. This may seem contrary to good fiscal sense in light of the declining business environment due to the pandemic but counterintuitively it makes good business sense both short and long term.
Voters should not buy in on the fear that the world will come to an end after the Nov. 3 election ends, which given the recent spate of legal challenges and others still anticipated, won’t be decided until well after election day. And neither should local residents plan on pulling up the streets, figuratively speaking, due to the possibility of the current pandemic continuing for another year.
Recent stories in the News-Times have shown that despite the negative economic impacts of the pandemic and subsequent dictatorial closures of business from the governor, the county’s economy continues to be strong. Occupancy and sales tax revenues are robust and setting records according to the county tax office.
The success of the county’s tourism and retirement economy, aided by the stable economic engine resulting from the Marine Corps installations in Havelock and Jacksonville, have buffered the county from massive economic hits from the pandemic. Not all communities are so fortunate.
While our local economy is experiencing some challenges, the decline is minor compared to other communities, which, when adding in the natural beauty of the area, increases the region’s attractiveness for families looking for alternatives to urban and suburban markets. The county continues to see growth in both tourist and permanent investments and there is every reason that this trend will not only continue but accelerate.
The county and municipalities need to prepare for this growth. Obviously it will benefit new arrivals but likewise it will benefit current residents and businesses. And those benefits will be immediate.
In the case of the school bonds the $42 million will cover the cost for land acquisition for future school expansion, improving, renovating and equipping school facilities, which also includes the construction of three multi-purpose facilities designed to function as shelters during hurricanes or other natural disasters.
The one-quarter cent sales tax, while limited by legislation to the county’s general fund, is planned for both schools plus dredging and maintenance of the county’s harbors and waterways. The planned use of funds for waterway management is a positive long term investment supporting the existing maritime industries in the county and will enhance recreational boating and tourism, all of which improve the overall economy for the county.
For Cape Carteret voters, support for the $1.2 municipal bond will fund the construction of a 1.9 mile bike and pedestrian path that when added to an already completed pathway will result in a 3.5 mile triangular trail for local residents. Considering the growth the town is experiencing and increased interest by developers and homeowners, the timing on this recreational path is critical and the benefits will be long term.
The timing of these bonds and public debt should not deter voters. They are less a matter of debt and more a matter of opportunity. Because of the county’s high credit rating and the low cost of interest rates for borrowing money, the timing of these bonds is exceptional and the benefits will be long lasting.
