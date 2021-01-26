MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Health Care Board of Directors received an audit report for the 2019-20 fiscal year Monday and learned that although the hospital was affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic, it was able to stay in good enough standing last year to result in a clean audit.
Don McNeill with the firm Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP presented the audit report during the board’s first regular meeting of the new year Monday morning at the hospital. The News-Times attended the meeting via teleconference.
Mr. McNeill reported the hospital received an unmodified, or clean, opinion, the highest level of assurance that can be achieved. The hospital’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
While CHC was able to stay in the black last year, Mr. McNeill noted revenues were down, likely due to the pandemic. Net patient revenues in 2020 were about $166 million, compared to $175 million in 2019. As Mr. McNeill pointed out, the hospital halted all elective surgeries for several weeks last spring, and even though those procedures have resumed, some patients are continuing to put off care until the threat of the virus has passed.
“Net patient revenue is down, you would expect that; you had elected surgeries that were canceled due to COVID, and then you ramped them back up,” he said.
Meanwhile, expenses were up by about $2 million in 2020 compared to last year. Combined with the lower revenues, the hospital’s total income from operations was $15.2 million, compared to $26.3 million in 2019, and excess revenues over expenses were $22 million in 2020 and $33 million in 2019.
Overall, the hospital had a total liabilities and net position of $336 million as of Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $302 million for the end of the 2019 fiscal year. Total liabilities represent about $45.6 million of that amount, and the hospital’s net position makes up the remaining $290.4 million.
Mr. McNeill pointed out the hospital also received about $11 million in provider relief funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, but said CHC decided to defer around $10.3 million of those funds. The hospital has until Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to utilize those funds for expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic that are not reimbursable through other means.
“You received about $10.9 million, let’s say $11 million,” Mr. McNeill informed the board. “The management team has elected to defer the funds based upon the uncertainty on new rules and regulations coming from the Department of Health and Human Services, they’ve decided to defer those until (this) year.”
In the CHC management team section of the audit report, officials noted they anticipate a number of challenges in the coming years that may affect the hospital’s operations.
“The elimination of the individual mandate for health insurance could see increased levels of uninsured and uncompensated care levels at hospitals. This, along with an aging population moving into Medicare, could put increased pressure on operating margins,” the report reads, in part. “As healthcare costs rise, reimbursement from Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurers is not increasing at the pace necessary to offset these higher costs.”
CHC expects the ongoing pandemic to continue affected operations well into 2021, as well, a reality which was reflected in the audit report.
“Although the Hospital has activated plans to address the COVID-19 threat and is operating pursuant to infectious disease protocols and its emergency preparedness plan, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult to predict and could materially adversely impact the Hospital’s financial condition, liquidity and results of operations in the future,” the audit states.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
