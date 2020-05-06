Carteret County reports additional COVID-19 case

CARTERET COUNTY — The County Health Department Wednesday announced an additional confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 30 positive cases reported in Carteret County.
Of the 30 total cases, the county said in a release, five patients are considered active cases, 22 have recovered and three have died. The recovered patients have satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ isolation requirements.
According to an updated map of the county’s zip codes, the additional confirmed case is in Newport, which has had 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death.
The county says medical providers, including the County Health Department, have collected specimens for testing for 647 patients, resulting in 30 positive confirmations, 596 negative results, one inconclusive and 20 pending.
“Residents who are experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 such as fever and cough should immediately self-isolate and contact their healthcare provider to determine if they need to be tested,” the release states.
The county also gave updated age and gender breakdowns of the confirmed cases, though it notes the data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
According to the data, 100% of the three confirmed deaths were in patients 65 or older, while 20% of the 30 confirmed cases are in that age range. Patients in the 50-64 age range account for 47% of the confirmed cases, followed by those aged 25-49 with 20% and those 18-24 with 13% of the cases. There have been no confirmed cases in the 0-17 age range.
In addition, all the reported COVID-19 deaths in the county have been male patients. The split of overall patients is more even, with 53% of all cases male and 47% female.
