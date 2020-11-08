CHS board to meet Monday
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
The meeting can be accessed at carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/81683958454?pwd=TjZHejBFOTNKdFkwOWpiNCtxR0JiZz09.
Anyone wishing to make a public comment at the meeting should email Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman at cindy.holman@carteretcountync.gov.
The agenda includes a presentation of the diabetes prevention program update, a 2019 State of the County Health Report, a report regarding a substance abuse prevention program funded through a Carteret Community College U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, department of social services and health department updates and a director’s report.
The consent agenda includes a request to accept $7,641 in state funding for viral Hepatitis prevention.
Food drive underway
The Carolina Law Group is collecting nonperishable food items for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Items can be dropped off by Friday, Nov. 20 at 214 Pollock St. in Beaufort or 1723 S. Glenburnie Road in New Bern.
Newport council to meet Monday
The Newport Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
The meeting is open to the public, and indoor gathering restrictions will be in effect. The meeting will also be avail
able online via Zoom. Interested participants may request an invitation to the Zoom meeting by contacting Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk by email at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
CCC trustees will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Agenda items include presentation of a check to create the Farrington Foundation Paralegal Scholarship Endowment, a closed session to consult with legal counsel about a contractual matter, discussion of a one-time bonus for employees based on CCC performance measures and annual review and approval of the Corporate and Community Education Accountability and Integrity Plan.
