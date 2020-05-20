CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night to begin the process to put a $750,000 bond referendum to fund completion of the Cape Carteret Trail on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election ballot.
Commissioners Don Miller, Steve Martin and Mike King voted in favor and Jim Nalitz and Jeff Waters voted against the measure during a monthly board meeting conducted via the GoToMeeting platform.
The trail is to be a 3.5-mile pedestrian and bike path along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road. Sections have already been built along each road. It is supposed to be similar to the well-used multi-use path along Highway 58, Coast Guard Road and Bogue Inlet Drive in Emerald Isle.
Mr. Martin, who first brought up the referendum idea during the board’s February meeting, made the motion and Mr. Miller seconded.
“We’ve got bits and pieces,” the latter said. “Three sections, not connected. I think we need to put it up for a vote. … If we were saying right now, we’re going to go out and get a loan, I’d say ‘No.’ But we’re putting it up to a vote of the people. Let them decide.”
Mr. Martin agreed.
The town, he said, received some grants and donations for construction, but those have dried up in the wakes of Hurricane Florence in September 2018 and the novel coronavirus pandemic this year.
The town kicked in $125,000 for the construction, as did the county. Mr. Martin said that gave taxpayers “skin in the game.”
“Let them (voters) tell us,” he added. “My feeling is, I don’t want to spend another dime until the citizens let us know whether they want to finish it or not.”
The board approved the project, the brainchild of then-town attorney Mike Curtis, by a 5-0 vote in February 2015, with the goal of finishing the trail by 2018. But progress has stalled, leaving what Mr. Martin said Monday night is an “embarrassment” to the town.
During a public comment period at the start of the meeting Monday, Mr. Curtis strongly supported the referendum concept.
As chairman of the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees, he said he knows grant “money is no longer out there.” But, “the idea of floating a bond appeals to me.”
Planning board Chairman John Ritchie also weighed in during public comment, saying the trail, if completed, would be a selling point for the town, “a tremendous asset.”
Although a number of town residents also watched or listened to the meeting, no one else commented.
Mr. King, who was the third and decisive vote Monday night after Mr. Miller and Martin voiced support for the referendum process, noted paying off the bonds would necessitate raising the town’s property tax rate – now 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value – for a number of years.
He said bond interest rates are low, generally below 2%, making that kind of indebtedness “economical.”
But Mr. Nalitz, who was not on the board when the project won commission approval, strongly disagreed.
“If we complete it, I don’t think 5 percent of the residents will use it,” he said of the trail. “(To ride a bike or walk or run on it) you have to cross … driveways and streets,” making it unsafe for some.
He said he would rather see the town spend money on a new police station or town hall.
Mr. Waters, who also wasn’t on the board for the 2015 vote to start the project, agreed.
He said he wasn’t against the trail, but opposed a referendum because if it passed, taxes would increase at a bad time and the town had promised at the outset that no public money would be used for the project.
Mr. Martin reiterated all he wanted to do was give the taxpayers the opportunity to make the decision on whether to finish the project with public funds or to continue to seek grants and donations to finish it.
Town Manager Zach Steffey said Monday night the town would have to get the language for the referendum to the Carteret County Board of Elections in early July in order to get it on the election ballot. That language has not been developed yet.
He also said if the board chose to proceed with the referendum process, it should engage an outside attorney with expertise in referenda, at a cost he estimated at $5,000.
The town, Mr. Steffey said, will continue to seek grants and donations in the meantime.
