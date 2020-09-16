BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced charges Wednesday against a Newport man accused of breaking and entering into multiple vehicles.
In a release, the sheriff’s office said a 10-day investigation led to the Saturday arrest of Raymond Nicholas Etheridge, 31, of Newport, who is charged with approximately 60 charges involving at least 20 different vehicles. Those charges include breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny and possession of stolen goods, as well as charges for crimes allegedly committed inside Morehead City limits.
The office said it began investigating reports of vehicle break-ins over Labor Day weekend, starting in roads off Highway 24 to include Glenn Abby Drive and Lockwood Drive in Morehead City.
“During the next week, the reports spread to roads off Country Club Road including Sanderling Drive, Farmstead (Court), River Drive, King Fisher Drive, and Fairway Road in Morehead City,” the release states.
Detectives surveilled the area and arrested Mr. Etheridge Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and heroin, along with outstanding warrants.
According to Detective Sgt. Greg Mason, authorities allegedly recovered stolen property in Mr. Ethridge’s vehicle and linked the property back to prior reports.
The investigation was a joint effort between the sheriff’s office and the Morehead City Police Department.
Mr. Etheridge is being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $19,000 bond.
In the release, the sheriff’s office said Mr. Etheridge has an arrest record that includes prior charges of breaking and entering motor vehicles.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mason or Detective Chip Coble at 252-728-8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.