CEDAR POINT — Everything is set for CedarFest on Saturday, Oct. 15, and good weather is expected, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s.
CedarFest, in the waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park off the end of Masonic Avenue, used to be in the summer, but it was plagued in recent years by thunderstorms and very hot weather. This year, it will be an hour longer, lasting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m.
Three bands will play live during the festival, and all are local and popular: the Bob Laverty Band, the CSA Band and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from USMC Base Cherry Point.
The event is family friendly and will feature pony rides, a petting zoo, facepainting, kayak rides in the creek and much more. Everything is free.
Dozens of vendors will be on hand, selling a wide variety of wares.
Ample parking is onsite.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.