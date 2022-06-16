MOREHEAD CITY — A simple purple ribbon serves as a reminder of the tragic problem of elder abuse.
With Wednesday observed as Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Carteret County Department of Social Services Director Jessica Adams, during the Monday meeting of the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting, encouraged residents to be aware and report suspected incidents of elder abuse.
“We have provided brochures to local pharmacies to include in medication bags during the month of June to raise awareness as well,” Ms. Adams said.
During the meeting, DSS officials gave out purple ribbons, which is the official color of the day, and a brochure to bring awareness to the issue that plagues the county, nation and world.
According to the county DSS, social workers have accepted 90 adult protective services reports from January through May 2022 in Carteret County.
There is an average of 30,000 reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation of vulnerable and older adults made to North Carolina’s 100 County Departments of Social Services each year, according to state DSS officials.
The National Center on Elder Abuse (NCEA) reports that the issue is widespread and significantly under-identified and underreported.
Elder abuse refers to intentional or negligent acts by a caregiver or trusted individual that causes harm to an older person. The abuse can come in many forms, including physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, neglect or financial.
Some of the warning signs that an older adult may be abused, according to information provided by the county DSS, include:
Unexplained bruises or welts.
Missing medications.
Broken bones or dislocation.
Bedsores, unattended medical needs, poor hygiene and unusual weight loss or gain.
Caregiver’s refusal to allow you to see elder alone.
Significant withdrawals from elder’s bank account.
Emotional withdrawal and depression.
The NCEA states there are ways the public can be involved in the prevention of elder abuse. They include:
Keep in contact and talk with older friends, neighbors and relatives frequently.
Be aware and alert for the possibility of abuse.
Look around and take note of what may be happening with older neighbors and acquaintances.
Ask questions and listen.
Those suspecting elder abuse, neglect or exploitation should contact DSS, 252-728-3181, or the County Sheriff’s Office, 252-728-8400.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.