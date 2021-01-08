NWS forecasts coastal flooding, light mix Friday into Saturday

NEWPORT — Local forecasters are calling for minor coastal flooding late Friday into early Saturday, with a light dusting of snowy mix also possible.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a weather briefing Friday morning, with an update scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday afternoon. The morning briefing said minor coastal flooding of up to 1 foot is possible in certain areas on the coast, including around Beaufort, the Down East region of Carteret County and along the sound side of the eastern Outer Banks.
“Rain will change over to a rain/snow mix tonight (Friday), especially along and west of Highway 17,” the NWS said. Winter weather is forecast from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
The weather service is forecasting little to no snowfall on the roads, with a dusting of snow possible on grassy surfaces.
“Any accumulation will melt away fast Saturday,” the weather service said.
NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said that due to the brief nature of the forecasted precipitation, along with marginal temperatures and warm ground, accumulations are expected to have little to no effects.
“Total amounts of less than half an inch are predicted,” Mr. Heden said, "and this will mainly be on grassy surfaces, car tops, roof tops, etc.”
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.