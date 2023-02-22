BEAUFORT — A Morehead City man has been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (possession of child sex abuse materials) following a joint undercover investigation by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children unit and the Morehead City Police Department.
Law enforcement arrested Randy Wade Jackson, 37, of Morehead City, on Feb. 22.
Equipment used to facilitate these crimes was seized.
Jackson is currently being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled for an initial appearance in court later this week.
