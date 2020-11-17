Carteret County adds 37 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported 37 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in Carteret County Tuesday, with the number of active cases increasing by the same amount.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,622 cases confirmed since March, of which 228 are considered active. As of Tuesday, 1,377 people have recovered from COVID-19, and 17 Carteret County residents have died.
The county school system reported an additional COVID-19 case as well, for 52 total cases connected to schools as of Tuesday afternoon. The new case was confirmed Monday at Broad Creek Middle School.
The number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell from 12 Monday to 10 reported Tuesday.
