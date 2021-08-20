Carteret Health Care confirms majority of COVID patients hospitalized as of Friday are unvaccinated

CARTERET COUNTY — For the second time in less than a week, COVID-relatedhospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reached an all-time high Friday, with officials reporting the majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
CHC reported 24 individuals are hospitalized with the virus as of Friday afternoon, with 21 of those patients reportedly unvaccinated. The previous record high of 23 single-day hospitalizations was set Monday. A county official said all individuals considered unvaccinated have reportedly received no doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while the others included in Friday's tally are fully vaccinated.
The Carteret County Health Department, which reports hospitalizations as part of its daily COVID-19 updates, announced the county would begin partnering with CHC to report vaccination rates, number of unvaccinated hospitalizations and test positivity rates. Further, the health department said it is enacting a change in the reporting format for COVID-19 updates that will take effect next week.
Starting Monday, active cases and deaths by zip code will no longer be reported in the typical graphic format, but the information will still be reported on the case map found on the county’s website.
The county reported 60 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, for an overall total of 6,189 known positive cases in Carteret County since March 2020. Active cases increased from Thursday by six to 354 as of Friday afternoon, and recoveries stand at 5,775. The county confirmed its 60th COVID-related death of a resident earlier this month.
The county’s test positivity rate has shot up in recent weeks to reach its highest levels recorded yet during the pandemic.
According to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, reported as part of Friday’s detailed coronavirus update, the test positivity rate for the county the week that ended Aug. 14 surpassed 12.5%. The rate only topped 10% during the previous peak experienced in mid-January.
The health department continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to anyone 12 years of age or older who has not yet been vaccinated. Additionally, the county is now offering a third dose to immunocompromised individuals.
To make an appointment, contact 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov for other providers.
