MOREHEAD CITY — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Morehead City Police Department arrested a man Wednesday on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.
According to a release issued by the MCPD Wednesday, the suspect, Timothy Richard Seaman Jr., 52, of Morehead City, was charged with four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mr. Seaman was arrested as the result of an undercover ICAC Task Force investigation, the release states. Detectives from the task force, as well as MCPD and the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, began the investigation after the ICAC team discovered the suspect allegedly in possession of and distributing images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in an interview and consent search at Mr. Seaman’s residence Wednesday. Detectives took him into custody at his residence and equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime was seized as evidence.
He is being held at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $400,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in a court for his first appearance Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.
