Active COVID cases, hospitalizations up Monday in Carteret

CARTERET COUNTY — Active cases of COVID-19 and associated hospitalizations increased in Carteret County over the weekend, according to an update released by the County Health Department Monday afternoon.
Health officials reported 20 new confirmed cases of the virus Monday for 8,867 total known cases in the county since March 2020. The active case count stood at 74 Monday afternoon, up by seven since Friday.
Since the start of the pandemic, 94 Carteret County residents have died from COVID-19, the latest of which was a 70-year-old whose death was announced Friday.
The number of COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care went up by two to six as of Monday afternoon, the Morehead City facility reported. The hospital reports two of those patients are vaccinated against COVI-19 and four are not.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine through the health cepartment, call 252-728-8550, option 2. The health department offers first and second doses, as well as booster shots and pediatric doses.
