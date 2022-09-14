CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night unanimously agreed to authorize Town Manager Frank Rush to advertise to hire a planning director/building inspector/code enforcement officer.
The decision came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
Rush had proposed the position as a planning director/assistant to the town manager, but Commissioner Steve Martin pushed instead for the building inspector and code enforcement officer, in part because the former position likely will be financially self-sustaining through permit and inspection fees. The county has been doing the town’s building inspections for about seven years since Brandon Hawke left after holding the same position the town will now advertise to fill.
Martin also said he believes it will be good to have a one-stop office instead of developers and others having to deal with the county. Finally, he said he views the code enforcement officer as very important.
“It doesn’t do any good for us (commissioners) to adopt all these ordinances if there’s no enforcement,” he said.
Former Town Manager Zach Steffey’s contract with the town stated he was to do code enforcement, but instead the town hired former Town Commissioner Mike King, now a member of the planning board, to do the job part-time for several years.
Eventually, however, Steffey, with the board’s OK, created a hybrid position, public works technician/code enforcement officer. That person recently resigned, so Rush wanted to fill that salary slot – at no cost this year – with the planner/assistant to the manager. Beginning in fiscal year 2023-24, Rush said, there would an additional salary cost of $8,000 to $20,000 per year. The proposed salary range for the new position was to be $40,000 to $50,000 annually, with all typical town benefits.
Martin said he is also concerned that position would significantly impact the budget next year, perhaps requiring a property tax increase, something the board rarely if ever wants to do. The inspector position, he said, should not significantly impact the budget since it brings in revenue.
“I just want to see what the revenue looks like next year,” he said.
During the meeting Monday night, Rush said he was fine with the change but is concerned that it will be difficult to find a person to fill the slot. In the end, everyone agreed the manager should advertise the position and see what happens.
“If it (advertising) is not fruitful, I’ll come back with another proposal,” he said. “We will test the waters.”
At any rate, if the position is filled, the planner would be tasked with all duties associated with new development in Cape Carteret, including the administration of the Unified Development Ordinance, floodplain management duties, improved stormwater management efforts for new development and all associated permitting and enforcement activities, plus advising the planning board.
Cape Carteret hired Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle for more than 17 years before taking two managerial posts in California over the past few years, in July as interim manager, then hired him as manager in August.
