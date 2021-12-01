OTWAY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile suspect in connection with a stabbing Nov. 11 that resulted in a victim being flown to Vidant Health for care.
CCSO chief detective Jason Wank told the News-Times Tuesday the agency had obtained juvenile petitions for the suspect accused of stabbing Elijah Benjamin Willis, 30, of Otway. The incident allegedly occurred Nov. 11 around 10:15 p.m. at Mr. Willis’ residence on Gillikin Road.
The suspect, who Mr. Wank said will not be named due to their juvenile status, is being charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault inflicting serious injury. The suspect and the victim reportedly knew each other.
An adult who allegedly witnessed the stabbing was previously under investigation as a person of interest, but has not been charged as the CCSO determined they were only a witness, chief detective Wank added.
Mr. Willis reportedly suffered a stab wound to the torso and was initially transported to Carteret Health Care, then was flown to Vidant Health in Greenville for further care. The detective said he was released Nov. 14 and is recovering at home, though the status of his condition at this time is not known.
