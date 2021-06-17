Emerald Isle board OKs final plat for phase one of Village West mixed-use development

EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners June 8 voted 5-0 to approve the final plat for the first phase of the Village West mixed-use development project off Islander Drive.
The action, during the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting virtually on GoToWebinar and in the meeting room beside the police department, came two weeks after the planning board unanimously recommended approval.
In a memo to commissioners, planning director Josh Edmondson said the board approved the preliminary plat in May 2019. The first phase includes 11 three-story buildings with retail businesses on the ground floor and residential condominium son the top two floors. It is near completion after facing delays caused by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
“The buildings … should be completed within the next couple of months,” Mr. Edmondson said in the memo.
The site is a 2.3-acre tract, most of which development firm A-Team Enterprises of Morehead City bought from the town. The property is north and east of Queens Court condos and north of the Western Ocean Regional Access.
Phase two should be underway soon with phase three to follow. Combined, there are to be 17 residential townhouses in those phases.
Also during the meeting, the board honored retiring Police Chief Tony Reese by adopting a proclamation thanking him for his service and a resolution to issue him his service weapon and badge.
The chief came to Emerald Isle as a part-time officer in 1999. He was appointed chief in January 2017, and his last day will be Wednesday, June 30.
“I want to thank everyone for the opportunity to serve with some of the finest men and women in public service,” Chief Reese said.
He noted he hopes to continue to serve the town in some way in the future.
Commissioners also honored coach Paul Slater and the Croatan High School boy’s soccer team for winning the state 2A championship in March. The team finished the season with an 18-0 record and beat Hibriten High School 4-1 in overtime to win the title.
In addition, the board honored four area students for winning $3,000 college scholarships. Money for the scholarship came from proceeds of the annual Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament. The students who apply for the scholarships must have been accepted into a college or university to study aspects of marine or coastal science and engineering.
The scholarship honorees are Christian Gillikin, an East Carteret High School student who will be attending N.C. State University, Caitlin Mahnke, a CHS student attending Carteret Community College, Morgan Clerkin, a Swansboro High School student who will be attending Mars Hill University, and Tatihana Loya, a SHS student who will be attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
