CEDAR POINT — Commissioners will hold the public hearing on the proposed 2020-21 Cedar Point town budget Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the Zoom video conference platform.
Previously, officials had not said whether the session would be in town hall with the public invited or on Zoom, with commissioners and the public participating from remote locations and Town Administrator David Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Scott Hatsell decided Zoom was the safest way to proceed because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
To learn how to participate by Zoom or telephone conference call with audio only, visit the town website,cedarpointnc.org/.
Because of new coronavirus-inspired state laws that govern voting on public hearing items after digital hearings, the board will vote on the budget during its regular meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. It’s not certain whether that meeting will be open to the public in town hall or held via Zoom.
The $985,000 tax-and-spending plan, which would go into effect Wednesday, July 1, is an increase of $150,000 over the 2019-20 budget and proposes to increase the property tax rate from 9.25 cents to 11.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Of that 11.75 cents, 8.75 cents are to support the town’s general, or operating fund, while the other 3 cents are to pay the annual debt on the riverfront park land the town purchased in 2019 for $2.8 million after a bond referendum.
To view the entire proposed budget, visit cedarpointnc.org/vertical/sites/%7BBAA1665C-D429-43A8-B524-794449BD3011%7D/uploads/FY_2020-2021_Budget-FINAL.pdf.
