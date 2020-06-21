Cedar Point budget draws mixed reviews during hearing

CEDAR POINT — Commissioners took comments but did not vote on the proposed 2020-21 budget Thursday night after conducting a public hearing by Zoom.
The Cedar Point board will vote on Town Administrator David Rief’s $985,000 tax-and-spending plan, which would go into effect Wednesday, July 1, during their regular meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. State law prohibits voting on items considered in public hearings held electronically for at least 24 hours to allow time for additional public comment.
Two speakers commented during the hearing. One, Paul Garavaglia, a former Cedar Point Planning Board member, was highly critical of the budget proposal, which would raise the property tax rate from 9.25 cents to 11.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.
That 11.75 cents, Mr. Rief has said, includes 3 cents to pay the annual debt on the riverfront park land the town bought in 2019 after a bond referendum.
In 2019-20, the town used money from its reserve fund to pay the annual debt installment, which was higher than expected because the bond payback period is 20 years though the town planned for 30 years.
Mr. Garavaglia said the commission should have known about the reduction in the length of the payback period and should be “ashamed” to come back after the fact and ask property owners to pay more to make up for the change.
Commissioners said they wouldn’t engage in a back-and-forth debate during a public hearing.
Mr. Garavaglia also said taxes are getting “out of hand” and could drive residents away from Cedar Point.
Mr. Rief, in his introduction of the budget before the hearing Thursday, noted Cedar Point’s 11.75 cent tax rate – 8.75 cents for the general fund and 3 cents for the bond payment – would still be lower than all but two municipalities in the county.
Those are Bogue and Peletier, at 5 cents and 5.5 cents respectively, and Mr. Rief said those towns don’t have parks or offer residents services, such as garbage and recycling collection and law enforcement.
Mr. Garavaglia also criticized the town for not doing enough to retain existing businesses and attract new ones in order to take the burden off residential taxpayers.
The other speaker was Doug Pittner, who agreed the tax rate is low.
“(Taxes) were surprisingly low when I moved here,” Mr. Pittner said, “and I encourage you not to move away from raising taxes if it needs to be done.”
The budget is $150,000 higher than the 2019-20 budget, largely because it doesn’t use any money from the reserve fund, which was a board goal supported by Mr. Rief as fiscally sound and necessary.
It includes a 2% raise for all employees and funds one new position, a full-time building inspection and zoning enforcement officer for an annual salary of $37,000. The job replaces a part-time zoning officer position that has paid about $14,000.
The county has provided inspections service for the town for years, and Mr. Rief said a review of the county fee records indicates ending the arrangement will result in the fees coming to the town and essentially paying for the full-time position.
To view the entire proposed budget online, visit cedarpointnc.org/vertical/sites/%7BBAA1665C-D429-43A8-B524-794449BD3011%7D/uploads/FY_2020-2021_Budget-FINAL.pdf.
