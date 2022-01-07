Two residential subdivisions get favorable recommendations from Cedar Point Planning Board

CEDAR POINT — The town’s planning board recommended approval, with conditions, of two new residential subdivisions Tuesday night.
The board met for its regular monthly session in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Town manager David Rief said the planning board’s recommendations for Flipper’s Cove, to be located at 325 Highway 24 on the north side of the road between Ash Street and Cedar Street, and Bridgeview, in the eastern end of town on the south side of Highway 24 near its intersection with Highway 58, both need final approval of their plats – after the conditions are addressed – from the town board of commissioners.
Flipper’s Cove, originally planned to be a gated community, now will not have a gate. It’s bordered on two sides by canals and is just east of the Salty Air Market.
The property totals 4.3 acres, and the plan is for nine single-family homes.
Some site work began in December 2021, including making the water connection for the subdivision and installing the entrance off the highway.
The 83-lot Bridgeview development is to be a gated community on about 46 acres of land on the south side of Highway 24 between the Magens Bay residential subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park.
The developer, in the plan, provided some open space, including a small park, a waterfront community dock and boat ramp and a boat storage area to support them.
One of the conditions recommended by the planning board, according to Mr. Rief, is to make sure a gravel path is sufficient to support the weight of fire trucks. That was recommended by the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, which is based in Cedar Point and serves the town. The planning board recommendation requires an engineering certification that the gravel path will support fire trucks.
Prior to this plan for the land, then-principal owner Andy Ennett had sought a mixed-use development of commercial and residential units. However, it never got off the ground because Mr. Ennett couldn’t find a buyer, largely because commercial development would have required a waste treatment plant of some sort.
Eventually, he got commissioners to rezone the land from MXD (mixed development) to R-10 Conditional (residential, minimum lot size 10,000 square feet), with one of the conditions being a requirement that all lots be at least 15,000 square feet.
“If all of the changes and/or information requested are not met prior to the board of commissioners meeting this month, the Planning Board’s recommendation will (become) a denial for failure to provide the missing information or changes,” Mr. Rief said in an email Wednesday.
He added that the roads for section one of Bridgeview are already in place, so it is actually a little farther along in the process than Flipper’s Cove.
