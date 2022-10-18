BOGUE — Bogue town council members adopted a resolution Monday that cancels a $263,000 acquisition grant for property earmarked for a town park. The step paves the way for members to reapply for a grant to develop land they hope to receive by the end of the year.
The council took the action during its meeting in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road.
Members, on Sept. 19, gave Town Clerk Shawn Southard the green light to request a change in the grant that was originally earmarked for the purchase of about 11 acres for a town park on Bogue Loop Road.
About 7.2 acres is owned by the heirs of the Rose Humphrey Trust, who were not interested in selling, according to Southard. However, the other 4 acres, owned by Donald and Sybil Rahilly, has now been purchased by The Conservation Fund, which wants to gift the land to the Town of Bogue by the end of the year.
The town wants to withdraw the $263,000 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) acquisition grant and reapply for a development grant in order to develop the 4 acres once the deed is turned over to the town.
“We need to adopt a resolution that states we will not use the acquisition grant and then apply for a development grant through PARTF,” Southard told board members Monday.
The town, through the help of The Conservation Fund, has been attempting to obtain grants the last few years to purchase 11 acres that front Bogue Loop Road and Highway 24 for a town park. Last April, a representative of The Conservation Fund received the go-ahead to apply for the grant to help buy the land.
In addition, the same group previously applied for a $300,000 grant from the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund (LWTF) at the town’s request. That grant was approved, and representatives of The Conservation Fund are in the process of finalizing the closing on the Rahilly property with the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund money.
Once The Conservation Fund acquires that land, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will obtain a restrictive-use easement for the tract prior to the deed being turned over to the town for use as a public park.
Both the Rahilly property and Humphrey parcel are across the highway from Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip and training area for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The military is interested in putting the property under conservation easements to reduce development around its facilities.
Part of the intent of the LWTF, in addition to protecting water quality, is to provide buffers around military facilities.
