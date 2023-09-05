CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners have scheduled a public hearing next week on a series of Unified Development Ordinance amendments intended to help limit stormwater runoff and flooding from new and modified homes.
The hearing will be part of the town board’s monthly meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The town planning board has been discussing the proposed amendments for several months. According to Town Manager Frank Rush, the intent – in addition to limiting increased future flooding – is to clarify and simplify the town’s regulations.
A key provision, he said, “would clarify the town's storm water requirements for new or modified single-family homes with common-sense requirements for driveway installation and use of on-site infiltration features for new or modified homes with impervious surface exceeding 30% of the total land area.”
The town has been battling stormwater runoff and flooding issues for many years, with increasing concern from residents in a number of parts of town who have been affected.
Since the town hired Rush in 2022, he has been getting engineering plans completed for major projects, and two construction projects were completed last month after contracts were approved by town commissions, including major work along Sutton Drive in the Star Hill area and in the Ardan Oaks subdivision off Taylor Notion Road. Both performed well during the heavy rains last week from Tropical Storm Adalia, and more projects, some less complex than these, are still in the works.
But residents and commissioners have also expressed interest in regulations to keep future development and redevelopment from increasing flooding and runoff problems, and the proposed UDO amendments are intended to address those concerns.
During the same Sept. 11 meeting, the board will hold a public hearing on ordinance amendments on a very timely issue: political campaign signs, as the Tuesday, Nov. 7 municipal election approaches. The board could adopt the amendments after the public hearing.
Cape Carteret has a hot race, with two incumbents and five challengers seeking three commission seats, so there’s the potential for a lot of campaign signs.
Rush said the amendments “would implement state law and NCDOT campaign sign regulations throughout the entire town and are intended to prevent confusion between town regulations and state regulations along N.C. 24, N.C. 58, and Taylor Notion Road.”
Key provisions of the amendment include:
O Signs would be permitted on all private property and within the right of way of N.C. 24, N.C. 58, Taylor Notion Road and all town-maintained streets. Approval from the property owner or the immediately adjacent property owner for signs in the right-of-way would be required. Signs could not be placed on utility poles.
- There would be no limit to the number of signs on one property, provided the signs don't obscure other signs.
- The maximum size of signs in residential districts would increase from 3 square feet to 6 square feet.
- Signs on both private property and in the right-of-way would be limited to 42 inches high.
- The maximum size of signs in commercial districts would decrease from a total of 32 square feet combined for up to four signs to 6 square feet for each sign.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
