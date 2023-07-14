MOREHEAD CITY — Rising Gramercy Christian School seventh-grader Ashlynd Salter is interested in becoming a surgeon and saving lives.
“I wanted to learn CPR and help save lives,” she said July 11 during Camp 911 at Carteret Community College, which offers middle school students a hands-on experience with various aspects of emergency services.
The camp was held July 10-13 at Carteret Community College (CCC) and at multiple emergency services agencies. It was open to children ages 10 to 13.
The annual summer camp is geared to students interested in careers such as emergency medical services, firefighting and law enforcement.
Another plus of the camp is students become certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and learn how to recognize and handle other common medical emergencies, such as assisting choking victims.
Kevin White, the fire and rescue coordinator for CCC who conducts the camp, said as well as teaching students valuable lifesaving skills, he hopes some students will go on to pursue first-responder careers.
“We hope it sparks an interest in a career opportunity for the future,” he said. “We can’t have too many policemen, firefighters and EMS workers.”
White added that across the nation it’s become more difficult to hire and retain qualified emergency services personnel.
“It’s become more of a challenge to get people in public service,” he said. “That’s not just locally, but nationally. It’s a challenge to get good people and retain them.”
According to the national Bureau of Labor and Statistics, employment of firefighters is projected to grow 4 percent by 2031, with 28,000 openings each year. For paramedics and EMTs, the bureau projects a 7-percent growth with about 20,000 openings annually.
Overall employment of police and detectives is projected to grow 3 percent by 2031. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects there will be about 68,500 openings for police and detectives each year over the decade.
Many of the openings in all fields are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire.
As for other aspects of Camp 911, White said CPR is an important skill for people of all ages to know. He was busy July 11 taking campers step by step through the process of CPR. The lifesaving skill consists of chest compressions often combined with artificial ventilation, or mouth-to-mouth breathing, in an effort to manually keep blood pumping to vital organs and the brain in those who are in cardiac arrest.
While some students attending the camp were interested in future careers in emergency services, others wanted to learn CPR for additional reasons.
Rising Gramercy Christian School sixth-grader Kennedy Auman said, “I wanted to take CPR so I can save someone. I babysit, and I thought it would be something good to know how to do just in case.”
Rising Broad Creek Middle School eighth-grader Logan Winstead said he got inspired to learn CPR after witnessing people administering CPR to someone who had gone into cardiac arrest.
“Emergencies can happen anywhere, anytime,” he said. “Maybe I can fix that and save someone.”
Some of the other places students visited during the week included the Emerald Isle Fire Department, Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Morehead City Police Department and a public safety dive demonstration at the Sports Center in Morehead City.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.