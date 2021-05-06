Carteret County residents observe National Day of Prayer

EMERALD ISLE — From businesses to the military, about 30 people gathered to pray for topics of concern Thursday at Encounter61 Church in Emerald Isle.
The attendees were among many in Carteret County and across the nation who joined for the annual observance of National Day of Prayer, which dates back to a federal law that established it in 1952. A second, larger gathering was scheduled to take place Thursday evening at the Carteret County Speedway in Peletier.
The theme for this year was “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty,” based on the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 3:17.
Those attending the rally at noon in the church’s parking lot agreed intercession was needed for the nation.
“I’m a strong believer that prayer changes things,” Barbara Risley of Emerald Isle said. “Our country certainly needs prayer, especially at this point and time.”
Peggy Davis of Cape Carteret agreed.
“I so support National Day of Prayer,” she said. “We need the unity. There is power in prayer.”
Pastor Joe Strouse of Encounter61 Church reiterated the need for supplications for the nation prior to the start of the gathering.
“Our nation is in need of prayer and really we all are in need of prayer,” he said. “When people band together in prayer, things happen.”
During rallies across the nation, petitions were offered for the seven areas of national influence: government, family, media, business, church, military and education, as is requested by the National Day of Prayer Task Force, a nonprofit group that organizes the event.
The theme was threaded throughout the prayers in Emerald Isle, led by various leaders.
Mayor Eddie Barber of Emerald Isle prayed for government.
“It’s so good to gather as citizens and pray,” he said, asking God for wisdom and unity for leaders.
“We pray for all those who have experienced sickness and death due to (the coronavirus pandemic),” he further said.
Emerald Isle Police Officer Sandra DeLorme offered supplications for the military, asking for their protection.
Pastor Strouse prayed for families, asking God to protect and bless each family.
Retired teacher Kim Wise asked blessings for the nation’s educators.
“It’s an honor to pray for teachers,” she said. “Thank you for this group of people who have chosen to spend their lives helping young people to grow into better citizens. When they are challenged, give them strength.”
Eli Patino, owner of Sweet Spot in Emerald Isle, prayed for businesses.
“We’re all in this together, whether we are employees, business owners or people coming to eat at our businesses,” he said.
Pastor Gene McLendon, executive director of Hope Mission of Carteret County, asked God to strengthen and encourage churches and believers.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed this year’s Presidential Proclamation officially recognizing May 6 as National Day of Prayer.
Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued throughout the country’s history. In 1952, President Harry Truman signed National Day of Prayer into law as an annual event. In 1988, the law was amended by President Ronald Reagan to permanently set the day as the first Thursday in May.
