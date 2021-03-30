McElraft introduces 2 legislative options for sales tax distribution

EMERALD ISLE — Carteret County’s debate over sales and use tax distribution methods could make its way to the state level in the form of one of two local bills introduced by Rep. Pat McElraft Monday.
Rep. McElraft, R-Carteret, introduced house bills 441 and 442 ahead of the Tuesday, April 8 filing deadline for local bills in the 2021 legislative session. If ratified as written, H.B. 441 would require Carteret County to use the ad valorem, or property value-based, method of sales tax distribution, while H.B. 442 would allow for a per capita distribution using seasonally-adjusted population figures.
“I’ve been watching this issue unfolding in the beach and mainland towns and it’s a really hot topic,” Rep. McElraft told the News-Times Monday evening.
The County Board of Commissioners earlier this month formed a committee to examine the sales tax distribution and possibly come up with a solution that satisfies all the county’s 11 municipalities. Leaders of many of the mainland towns feel short-changed by the current use of the ad valorem method and have been pushing for a switch either to the per capita method or some hybrid plan.
The committee met for the first time Thursday to discuss the various options and plans to meet again in a few weeks, according to County Manager Tommy Burns. Commissioners Robin Comer, Chuck Shinn and Jimmy Farrington, along with Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber, Cedar Point Mayor Scott Hatsell, Newport Mayor Dennis Barber and Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper sit on the committee.
Rep. McElraft, who lives in Emerald Isle, said sales tax discussions have been happening in the county for years, including back when she was on the board of commissioners, and she introduced the two bills as a way to “put the issue to bed” one way or another.
She said she personally favors keeping the ad valorem method, but her two bills, which can be altered later, give the county options in case the committee decides to take a legislative route as its solution. Alternatively, the county could choose some other cost-sharing method through an interlocal agreement.
“If they can come up with a compromise, that’s fine, but if you want to look at it a fair way it’s either ad valorem or per capita with seasonal population calculated,” she said. “So I have both bills ready to go and we’ll see after they (negotiate). …If not then I’m probably going to put one of these bills through.”
Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker, who has been an outspoken proponent of switching to the per capita system, said Monday evening his reading of Rep. McElraft’s bill indicated to him his town would lose revenue under a seasonally adjusted population formula.
He added he was disappointed the state representative had proposed any bills before the county board-appointed committee had made any recommendation.
“Why not just let the process play out?” he said. “Why get involved on the state level now? Why go there?”
He said he’s still hoping the committee might propose a hybrid between the ad valorem and per capita distribution systems.
Cedar Point Town Manager David Rief, also a proponent of a switch to a per capita method on behalf of his town, said he had not read all the language in the bills and preferred not to comment immediately. Neither Eddie Barber, mayor of Emerald Isle, nor that town’s manager, Matt Zapp, immediately responded to requests for comments Monday evening. Eddie Barber previously has said his town, which would lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue under the per capita system, prefers to stay with the ad valorem system.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.