Memorial ride, ceremony honor fallen law enforcement officers

MOREHEAD CITY — Seven North Carolina law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty since Jan. 1, with 127 killed nationwide.
To remember their sacrifices, as well as others who have died over the years, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77 of Atlantic Beach joined with Blue Knights Chapter 18 of Carteret County to observe the Officer Down Memorial Ride and ceremony Wednesday evening.
“Law enforcement officers pledge to serve the public with honor, respect, dignity, and in some cases, they put their lives on the line for them,” N.C. Highway Patrol Lt. David Clifton said during the ceremony in front of the basic law enforcement training building at Carteret Community College. “For some, that means serving those who would not do the same in return.”
Prior to the ceremony, area law enforcement officers kicked off the event by doing a memorial ride from Kurtis Chevrolet to the college. The Blue Knights joined members of Carteret County police departments, the County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Highway Patrol to slowly process down Arendell Street with cars flashing their blue lights.
Vehicles parked in front of the college, and officers gathered together in front of the BLET building, where an Officer Down Memorial is set up. The memorial contains the 13 names of officers who either died in the line of duty while serving in the county or were residents who died while serving other departments outside of the area.
As Lt. Clifton read the name of each officer on the memorial, BLET Cadet Dillon Haymore rang a bell set up next to the memorial.
“My challenge to you in attendance is to remain vigilant for your safety both on and off duty,” Lt. Clifton said to the gathered crowd.
Those attending the ceremony said it was a privilege to honor the fallen officers.
Chaplain Keith Willis, a deputy with the CCSO, quoted a Bible verse, John 15:13, as he prayed for officers and their families.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” he said.
Morehead City police Chief Bernette Morris read a proclamation on behalf of Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones that proclaimed May 9-15 National Police Week in the town. Part of the proclamation said, “It is important that all citizens know and understand the duties, responsibilities, hazards and sacrifices of their law enforcement agency; and that the members of local law enforcement recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, by protecting them against violence and disorder, and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression.”
Following the ceremony, Jim Willard, president of FOP Lodge 77, said this was the eighth year the event had been held.
“We don’t want people to forget. Their names are Carteret County people who lived here. I personally know two of the people on that memorial. We want people to remember,” he said.
Cadet Haymore said it was an honor to ring the bell during the ceremony.
“I was already in the fire department, but I wanted to do a little more,” he said. “I decided to enter law enforcement so I could have more interaction with people.”
The majority of officers attending the ceremony have either attended classes or taught with the college’s BLET program, and CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said she couldn’t be more proud.
“We are so proud to host this event and so grateful for our law enforcement officers and the opportunity to remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty,” she said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
