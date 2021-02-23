Carteret reports 17 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — County health officials reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the overall total number of cases confirmed since last March to 4,352.
Active cases reported Tuesday also increased by 17, up to 139, according to Carteret County’s COVID-19 update released that afternoon. The number of people who have reportedly recovered and satisfied isolation requirements for COVID-19 remained at 4,170. There have been 43 COVID-related deaths in the county.
Officials also reported four hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Tuesday, up by one from Monday.
In a notice Tuesday evening, officials said the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center on Front Street in Beaufort would close through Thursday, March 4 due to a COVID-19 exposure there. The center is set to be sanitized and the employees self-quarantined.
The N.C. Maritime Museum will remain open to the public.
