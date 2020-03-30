MANNS HARBOR — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division has adopted new schedules to meet the guidance of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order, which is effective at 5 p.m. Monday.
The order remains in effect until Wednesday, April 29 and is intended to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Beginning Tuesday, the following ferry schedule will be implemented:
· Currituck-Knotts Island: Operations temporarily suspended.
· Hatteras-Ocracoke*:
From Hatteras: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight. From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
· Cedar Island-Ocracoke*: From Cedar Island: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
· Swan Quarter-Ocracoke*: From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
· Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach: From Cherry Branch: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. From Minnesott Beach: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
· Bayview-Aurora: From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
· Southport-Fort Fisher: Route closed for a ramp replacement project. Contractors on the project have halted work due to the stay-at-home order, so the scheduled reopening of the route will be delayed.
The schedules will remain in place until the stay-at-home order expires, according to NCDOT.
*Only Ocracoke residents and those with entry permits issued by Hyde County will be allowed access to Ocracoke-bound ferries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.