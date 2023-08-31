The Town of Beaufort has declared a State of Emergency effective at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30. It will remain in effect until rescinded.
The forecast remains largely the same with an increased threat of tornado activity forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay safe and have multiple ways to receive weather notifications.
6:00 p.m. Update from the National Weather Service - August 30, 2023 6 p.m. Briefing
4:00 p.m. Update from the National Weather Service - Flood Impacts Briefing
The Town of Beaufort continues to closely monitor the approach of Hurricane Idalia. At this time, we are anticipating 1-3 foot of storm surge on a King Tide with heavy rainfall.
3 Main Threats
- Rain – 4-10 inches and up to 15 inches in isolated areas
- Flash Flooding
- 1-3 foot of storm surge in Beaufort and 2-4 foot east of Beaufort
Anticipate impacts to begin Wednesday evening with the possibility of tornados.
- Please have multiple ways to receive warnings. Sign up to receive Beaufort Emergency Alerts.
- Make sure you have food, water, medications, etc.
- Remember to never drive through flood waters.
- Stay safe and weather aware.
