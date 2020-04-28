Bogue Banks towns consider reopening beach accesses

BOGUE BANKS — With Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, town officials in the communities on Bogue Banks are considering when to start reopening their beach accesses.
On the west end of Bogue Banks in Emerald Isle, Town Manager Matt Zapp said Monday morning town commissioners decided during a special meeting Friday to reopen the small Station Street and 3rd Street public ocean access parking lots Saturday, May 9, when the town will allow rental agencies to begin taking new short-term rentals.
Bogue Banks municipalities started declaring states of emergency one after the other in mid-March. They closed their public beach accesses to vehicular traffic shortly afterward to dissuade out-of-county visitation.
To the east of Emerald Isle, Indian Beach Mayor Stewart Pickett said Monday his town reopened its own public beach accesses Monday morning.
“We’re following the county’s lead,” Mr. Pickett said.
Carteret County officials Monday announced all county-maintained beach access points have been reopened.
“These include Salter Path, Radio Island and Harkers Island beach accesses,” the county announcement said. “While enjoying the beach, residents should continue to practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. For your safety, residents should review rip current risk and surf advisories prior to visiting the beach.”
In Pine Knoll Shores, town officials issued a notice Monday that they were hiring summer beach parking attendants and supervisors.
“If you’re mature, reliable and energetic we’re interested in talking with you to possibly fill a position as a parking attendant or supervisor,” the notice said.
However, while town officials seem to be preparing for the summer season, Town Manager Brian Kramer said in an email Monday they’re not going to open any beach accesses prior to May 8.
“Mayor (Ken) Jones will not open the beach accesses while we have a travel restriction in place,” Mr. Kramer said, referring to the self-quarantine order in place in Pine Knoll Shores. The order requires anyone coming to town from outside the county, with certain exceptions, to self-quarantine at their place of residence in town for 14 days.
Last but not least, on the east end of Bogue Banks, Atlantic Beach Town Manager David Walker said Monday town officials are in the process of formulating plans to reopen town beach accesses to coincide with Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders and projections.
“We expect to be able to suggest specific openings later this week,” Mr. Walker said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.