CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Police will be moving incrementally over the next few weeks from its building facing Highway 24 into the adjacent town hall off Dolphin Street.
Town Manager Frank Rush said late last week he expects the department will be operating exclusively from the town hall sometime in October.
Effective immediately, “Visitors to the police department should come to the front desk in the town hall building, and town staff will provide appropriate assistance as needed,” Rush said.
The town recently completed several modifications to the town hall building to create additional office space to accommodate the relocation of the department.
E.N. Holt General Contractor, a longtime town business, was the low bidder for the renovation work, and town commissioners in June awarded it the contract for the work for $29,656. Work included construction of new walls and electrical work.
In addition, Rush said, the town has also completed various internet technology (IT) and telephone wiring improvements in the town hall building, aimed at improving IT security, staff efficiency and customer service. The total cost of these improvements was approximately $30,000, funded by a general fund budget appropriation.
“The town will be working over the next few years to identify the best long-term building strategy for town government and will be exploring the potential construction of a new town hall/police station building at a new site, the potential redevelopment of the existing police station building at 204 Highway 24 and/or the potential future expansion of the existing town hall building,” Rush said. “The specific strategy will ultimately be determined by the board of commissioners after careful consideration of long-term goals, available financial resources, potential grant opportunities and local real estate market conditions.
“The town's goal is to ultimately provide a town hall/police station building that allows town staff to efficiently and effectively serve our customers, portrays a positive image of the town of Cape Carteret that is attractive and promotes additional quality development and redevelopment in Cape Carteret.”
In the shorter term, the town expects to offer the existing police department space at 204 Highway 24 for rent later this year.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.