Cape Carteret will not charge for use of town hall parking lot

CAPE CARTERET — The newly paved town parking lot off Manatee Street reopened to the public Tuesday after town commissioners decided during a Monday night meeting not to charge nearby businesses for its use.
Cape Carteret commissioners, who conducted their monthly session via GoToMeeting videoconference, decided the lot will remain open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The board had voted in May to award to low bidder East Carolina Builders of Newport a contract for $8,020 to pave the gravel lot. That work is done, but the lot had been blocked off.
With the lot now paved, Town Manager Zach Steffey asked commissioners Monday how they wanted to proceed with its use. Among his questions were whether adjacent businesses that use the lot for employee parking should be required to get a town-issued parking pass on an annual basis and, if so, how much should the town charge per pass; how many passes should be issued; and should there be restrictions on use of the lot during certain hours or on certain days.
Commissioners said no to all of those questions.
“I think the parking lot looks nice,” Commissioner Mike King said, and if the town were to charge for its use, it should issue no more than 10 passes and shouldn’t charge more than $100 per year for each.
“It’s probably not worth the effort” he added.
Commissioner Don Miller agreed. He said it hasn’t been a major problem not to have restrictions on the lot’s use in the past, even when the town holds special events, such as Christmas and fall festivals at town hall.
“I don’t see that we need to start charging a fee,” he said.
The board voted 5-0 not to set fees for the lot’s use or prohibit the public from using it.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to table a decision on proposed clarification of the town ordinance that regulates the use of golf carts on town streets.
Mr. Steffey proposed adjusting language to further emphasize that carts can’t operate on town streets without headlights, tail lights and turn signals between sunset and sunrise, but commissioners wanted to look more closely at other aspects of the ordinance, such as whether residents of nearby towns can get the carts registered in Cape Carteret.
Inspections of golf carts are required in Cape Carteret before permits can be issued.
The issue is complicated by the fact that one subdivision in the area, Hunting Bay, is partly in Cape Carteret and partly in the adjoining town of Bogue, and residents in Hunting Bay in Bogue can drive golf carts into Cape Carteret without crossing or accessing streets, such as Highway 24, where state laws prohibit the use of most golf carts for safety reasons.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
