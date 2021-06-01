Cedar Point looks to clean up clutter along Highway 24

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point is preparing to embark upon an effort to declutter Highway 24 and clean up nuisance vegetation all over town.
Speaking during his report in the town commission’s monthly meeting May 25 in town hall, town manager David Rief said he plans to task code enforcement officer and building inspector Kaitlin DeGrasse to get to work on the effort soon.
Mr. Rief said he wants her to identify and arrange the removal of abandoned mailboxes and other unnecessary clutter along the highway and notify property owners they need to clean up overgrown grass and weeds.
Public works director Don Redfearn said he’d welcome the work, particularly removal of the mailboxes and other unneeded items in the highway’s right-of-way.
He said there are many of them and he and his crew have to use weed eaters instead of just mowers to keep the grass trimmed, particularly in the summer when vegetation grows fast.
Mr. Rief said Ms. DeGrasse just finished her first state course on the way to becoming certified as a building inspector. When he hired her in January, at a salary of $31,000 per year, he said he wanted her to concentrate on code enforcement as she learned the ropes and became certified to handle building inspection duties.
She has made progress abating a number of nuisances, he said.
Ms. DeGrasse previously worked for the state as a probation officer from 2015-20 and worked in local government and as a paralegal in New Jersey before moving to North Carolina. The town’s previous code enforcement officer was a part-time worker who left in October 2019.
“Finding the right person for this position is a huge relief,” the manager said at the time he hired Ms. DeGrasse. “Since our part-time code enforcement officer left … code enforcement has taken a back seat to more pressing issues the town was facing.”
Carteret County officials had been handling the town’s building inspection duties between officers.
Mr. Rief said Ms. DeGrasse has four more courses to take before she can be certified as a building inspector and noted because of the coronavirus pandemic, the classes have not been offered as frequently as in the past.
Also during the meeting May 25, Mr. Rief reported the town expects to receive $390,000 over the next two years from the American Rescue Plan Act, a recovery bill passed by Congress and signed into law earlier this year by President Joe Biden. The town stands to receive $195,000 this year and another $195,000 in 2022.
Mr. Rief said it remains unclear how the town will be able to use the money.
“We have submitted the documentation to receive the money,” he said, “and we will create a separate bank account, as required, for the money.”
The town has until December 2024 to spend the money.
During a report, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kurt Nakamura, who works full-time for the town, said with warmer weather, groups of teenagers have been gathering after dark at Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park, the town’s 56-acre natural area at the end of Masonic Avenue. It is open from dawn to dusk.
He said he has asked them to leave and has had no problems.
