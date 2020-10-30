Newport Elementary School
The following students were named to the first quarter principal’s list with all A’s:
Third grade: Jada Banks, Ella Bodnar, Vincent Faiella, Aidan Foley, Kaylynn Jones, Easton Lindquist, Shelby Matthews, Olive McMilleon and John Warren II.
Fourth grade: Nicolas Allen, Antonio Arruda, Ella Bowden, Mackenzie Derrick, Lily Guthrie, Dominique Heege, Quintin Kuhn, Bailey McKay, Tatiana Medina-Bex, Mason Morton, Eshan Naik, Matthew Newell, Sophia Stephens, Claire Tawney and Grayson Tufts.
Fifth grade: Alisa Albney, Addison Barts, Austin Beers, Caden Bennett, Nikolai Bennett, Ariellie Berwer, Lily Fernandez, Skyeanne Fury, Jackson Kelly, Levi Knapp, Christian Lewis, Cassidy Mace, Emma Marshall, Hannah Marshall, kaden Matthews, Alexander Montgomery, Kyler Paul, Hunter Plisko, Anna Shortway, Isabella Turner and Emma Warner.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Bryleigh Allison, Ellie Atkinson, Aiden Byrd, Charlie Davis, Chase Dunn, Leslea Ferrell, Payton Gibson, John Hamilton, Knox Haupt, Daniel Hendricks, Christian Hill, Brandon Jones, Staton Kelly, Miles Lesene-Harris, Layla Lewis, Kiley March, Alexander Margaria, Kaylie Martinez, Niylah Murphy, Jackson Parish, Ian Plisko, Brinley Quillen, Caden Quinn, Kicianna Robinson, Addison Rosado, Lucas Sheehe, Jada Sloan, Joseph Stephens Jr., Jamie Stroud, Mason Wade, Mason Wank, Wyatt Wilkinson, Mia Yancey and Hayden Young.
Fourth grade: Lathan Allison, Emily Barrowman, Allyssa Cunningham, Shelby Dixon, Mastin Edenfield, Addyson Garner, Kara Graham, Logan Hibbs, Eli Jackson, Tyler Johnson, Dalton Klorres, Nathan Lawrence, Mahayla Lewis, Dylan Mace, Elmer Mendez Henriquez, Skylar Robinson, Ayden Scriven and John Soult.
Fifth grade: Brant Atkinson, Gabriel Barajas Griffin, Ember Barnard, Hannah Bostwick, DeJarvis Braxton Jr., Connor Dabbs, Carolina Garcia, Camdan Gillman, Kaleb Giossi, Mandalynn Greenhill, Jenelle Haugen, Kyle Higgins, Riley Lamb, Laurianna Lewis, Manuel Marcario, Rylee Markezich, Cooper McClenny, James McDonald, Consuelo Mendez Henriquez, Ryla Montiel, Jayden Mooers, Evan Nunn, Kasey Patton, Hailey Skarweski, Eddie Tootle and Noah Velueta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.