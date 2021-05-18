Carteret Community College lifts mask, temperature check requirements on campus

MOREHEAD CITY — Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of North Carolina, Carteret Community College has removed the requirement for face coverings on campus, but encourages unvaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks until they are fully vaccinated.
Additionally, the college will lift all mass gathering limits, but will continue to practice physical distancing of 3 feet or more where possible.
“We have carefully considered our decision to remove the college’s face covering requirement,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said. “We have been diligent in our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have been very fortunate to keep campus cases low. We greatly appreciate our faculty, staff and students for adhering to the college’s guidelines over the past year and strongly encourage anyone who has not received the vaccine to get vaccinated.”
In its continued effort to encourage individuals to get vaccinated, the college will host a series of vaccination clinics. The dates are being determined.
Temperature check kiosks will remain available at building entrances, but will not be required.
Fully vaccinated individuals may submit proof of vaccination to either human resources for college employees or the dean of student services for students. Proof of vaccination will eliminate the individual’s need to quarantine in the event of exposure on campus. Those who have not been vaccinated or do not wish to share proof of vaccination will still be required to quarantine in the event of exposure.
In accordance with the governor’s Executive Order No. 215, nothing prevents people from continuing to wear face coverings on campus. Masks are highly recommended for unvaccinated individuals and for all people in large venues.
“We will continue to closely monitor and track all COVID-19 cases on campus,” Dr. Mancini said. “At any given time we feel the need to adjust our position, or the CDC and State recommend the use of face coverings again, we will adjust our practices on campus accordingly.”
