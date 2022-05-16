HARKERS ISLAND —Faith Gillikin was fondly recalled as “free spirited” Friday night at the Bridge Downeast.
Family and friends gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember the 25-year-old Harkers Island native who was shot and killed on Saturday, May 7 in Wilmington.
“I can’t express what this means tonight,” her father Paul Gillikin said. “We’ve had so many people reach out to us.”
According to a release from the Wilmington Police, Jonathan Casey Rashad Burgess faces several charges — including first-degree murder and attempted murder — following a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. on Galley Lane.
Officers arrived at the scene and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Faith Gillikin died at the scene, police said. Her friend, Nicholas Raspino, 30, was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and remains in critical condition.
Paul Gillikin reported he received an odd text message that day asking if Faith was OK.
“I had a feeling in my stomach something wasn’t right,” he said.
He and his wife, Aprille, talked of adopting Faith from Florida when she was 5½ months old.
“That was the greatest blessing of our life,” Aprille Gillikin said. “And now this is the hardest time of our life. We will miss her.”
Her parents noted how their daughter marched to the beat of her own drum. Faith Gillikin was a talented makeup artist and enjoyed dancing.
“I loved to watch her dance,” Paul Gillikin said.
And she shined on the volleyball court at East Carteret before going on to play at Cape Fear Community College.
She transferred to UNC Wilmington and graduated in 2018 with a degree in world history. Recently, she returned to Cape Fear CC and was set to graduate with a degree in esthetics technology.
Aprille Gillikin walked across the graduation stage earlier Friday and received a standing ovation when she collected her daughter’s diploma.
“God, family, friends, Faith’s friends, they are the only things getting us through this,” Aprille Gillikin said. “She was the world to us.”
Paul Gillikin remembered Faith coming home and joining the family during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine and how special that time together proved to be. She returned to Wilmington – a place he said had become her home.
“She was the happiest I’ve seen her in a long time,” he said. “How do you begin to explain this? You can’t. I’m asking God to give me some insight. It’s OK to ask why. We didn’t see this coming.”
Faith Gillikin’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 23 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort.
