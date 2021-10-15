Carteret County one-stop opens to little enthusiasm from town voters for 2021 elections

CARTERET COUNTY — Early voting kicked off at a crawl rather than with a bang Thursday in Carteret County, despite numerous municipalities having contested races for governing boards and mayoral seats.
The one-stop early voting period – during which eligible residents can register and cast a ballot same day – began Thursday and will run through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Three voting sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. one Saturday – Oct. 30.
Any of the county’s more than 24,300 registered voters who live within town limits can cast a ballot at any of the early voting sites. On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, voters must go to their assigned precinct. Absentee-by-mail balloting is also available.
Despite the options, county elections officials and poll workers agree Thursday, things were slow and turnout for the municipal elections is likely to be low.
“It’s one of those things,” poll worker Penny Liebhaber noted. “It’s an important election, but there’s always low turnout.”
That was particularly true for the one-stop site she was working Thursday afternoon at Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport, where by 3:30 p.m. only three ballots had been cast. By close at 6 p.m., the site had served just six voters.
A lack of contested races in the town of Newport is likely a factor in that turnout. Longtime Mayor Dennis Barber is running unopposed, as are incumbent council members Bob Benedict and Mark Eadie. A third seat, which was vacated when Chuck Shinn was appointed to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners, is on the ballot as an “unexpired term.” Rhonda Shinn, Mr. Shinn’s wife, is currently holding the seat and is the only candidate on the ballot for the slot.
While it was a long day for Newport poll workers, things were a little more happening in western Carteret County, where several area towns have contested races.
Numerous candidates were set up Thursday outside Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point, where poll workers served 59 voters.
“Cape Carteret, they are (consistent) voters,” poll worker Wanda Young noted, “and Emerald Isle, too.”
She predicted voting would remain slow, but not dead, on that end of the county for the remainder of the early voting period.
Emerald Isle has a mayoral race, as well as six candidates on the ballot for three seats on the board of commissioners.
The Cape Carteret mayor’s seat is not on the ballot this year, but six candidates are vying for three seats on that town’s board, as well.
In Peletier, five candidates are in the running for five commission seats, and neighboring Bogue has three candidates running for two seats on the town council. Bogue Mayor Robert O’Chat is running unopposed.
One-stop workers at the central elections office off Live Oak Street in Beaufort also helped 59 individuals vote Thursday. Two candidates are on the ballot for the mayor’s seat in that town, while six hopefuls are in the running for two seats on the commission.
On Bogue Banks, Indian Beach has four candidates in the running for three commission seats, while town council and the mayoral seats in Atlantic Beach are uncontested.
Two incumbents are facing a challenge from a former councilman in Morehead City as Mayor Jerry Jones runs unopposed, and Pine Knoll Shores has a similar situation. Mayor John Brodman faces no contest, while four candidates are hopefuls for three seats on the commission.
