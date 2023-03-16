CARTERET COUNTY — Jim Dandy Convenience Stores and Coca-Cola Consolidated recently presented a $5,000 donation to the Carteret County Department of Social Services (DSS) to support local foster care programs.
Executives of Jim Dandy and Coca-Cola Consolidated gathered at the Jim Dandy store in Newport to present the donation check to officials from Carteret County DSS.
“It is strong community partnerships like this that allow us to invest in the lives of our children in foster care,” Kody Krebs, child welfare program manager with DSS, said. “Each year, this generous contribution has allowed us to fulfill our goals of expanding opportunities for our children to participate in after-school learning programs, strengthening their connections in our community, and maintaining children in family or kinship homes by alleviating financial costs of these programs.”
During the month of December, a portion of sales were collected from each bottle of Coca-Cola sold at a Jim Dandy store with proceeds going toward youth in the care of Carteret County DSS. In addition, Coca-Cola Consolidated agreed to match the amount raised during the month-long program.
“A big thank you really goes to all the Jim Dandy customers who supported this cause with their purchases,” said Ieva Grimm, chief operating officer for Jim Dandy. “Something to be said about lots of local people coming together to support local kids in need. Our store teams and vendor partners are proud to be part of this and are looking forward to continuing this program next fall.”
This is the third consecutive year that Jim Dandy and Coca-Cola Consolidated have collaborated on a fundraiser supporting the Carteret County Foster Care program, raising a total of $13,750.
There are currently 67 children in foster care in Carteret County, and 29 of those youth are placed with kinship caregivers such as aunts, uncles or grandparents.
For more information about the Foster Care Program, how to donate and to learn about the opportunity to become a foster parent, contact the Carteret County Department of Social Services at 252-728-3181 or Gabrielle.Claros@carteretcountync.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.