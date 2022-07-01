EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials have extended the deadline for people to fill out a survey about what they’d like to see in the future in McLean-Spell Park, which is behind the town recreation center and police department, adjacent to Archers Creek.
The original deadline was Monday, July 4, but it has been moved to Wednesday, July 13.
In addition, the town has scheduled three meetings – two online and one in the town board meeting room – for people to make comments.
The online meetings will be on Wednesday, July 5 from noon to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To find out how to join those meetings on Zoom, go to the town website.
The in-person meeting will be Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ board room beside the town police department on the north side of Highway 58.
Those who wish to fill out the survey on paper can get a copy at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Community Center at 203 Leisure Lane or at the town's administrative offices at 7509 Emerald Drive.
The town bought the 30-acre property, which was then zoned for multifamily residential development, for $3 million in 2017, with the idea of protecting it from development and to maintain water quality in Archers Creek, a tributary of Bogue Sound. It is heavily wooded and crisscrossed with walking trails.
Most of the land – about 20 acres – is to remain forever in its natural, maritime forest state, but town officials have said about 10 acres could eventually be used for such things as a dog park and possibly a ballfield.
During a board meeting in April, town commissioners approved a contract with Summit Design and Engineering of Hillsborough to develop a master plan for the park, and survey is part of that effort.
Some residents of the town have advocated keeping the entire park in a natural state, as it is one of the largest remaining stands of maritime forest on Bogue Banks. They have been concerned about impacts on the forest and on water quality in the creek and the sound.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
