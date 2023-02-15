CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to authorize Town Manager Frank Rush to execute a contract for design of the final 1.2-mile segment of the Cape Carteret Trail.
The board met in its monthly session in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The mostly complete trail is a 3.1-mile asphalt loop along Highway 24, Taylor Notion Road and Highway 58. It will eventually include exercise areas, gardens, nature trails, wooded areas and numerous memorial benches.
The town approved the project in 2015 with a goal of finishing it by 2018, but donations and grants dried up. Last year, the town found out the N.C. General Assembly included $500,000 in this year’s budget to help complete the trail.
The $49,000 design contract for the segment along Highway 58 went to Summit Design and Engineering Services of Raleigh.
During the meeting, Rush told the board the contract includes not only design, but also permitting, bidding, and limited construction administration services.
The segment, the manager said, “will include a 10-foot-wide asphalt path with appropriate stormwater management features, pavement markings and signage. It is also anticipated that two short wooden walkways will be constructed over existing ditch features along N.C. 58 just north of MacDaddy's,” Rush added.
Rush said he is optimistic the town will have sufficient funds available to construct the final segment this summer and also purchase a vacant parcel at the intersection of N.C. 58 and Taylor Notion Road that would reduce the total length of the final segment by approximately 0.2 miles and result in a safer design.
He expects Summit to begin work soon and complete design, permitting and bidding services by late spring 2023.
“I hope to present a construction contract for the identified solution to the board of commissioners sometime in early summer, and that the final segment will be constructed and complete by late summer,” he said.
Also during the meeting Monday, the board approved the creation of an ad-hoc committee to discuss and recommend specific improvements in the town’s parks and learned that Ted Williams and Ty Crowder of Sand Dollar Homes have agreed to demolish the old bath house at Old Ferry Landing Park at the end of Lejeune Road and build a picnic shelter, all at no cost to the town.
The park, on Bogue Sound and a canal, is a part of the town’s history, as the site it occupies was the landing for the old ferry used to transport people from western Carteret County’s mainland to Emerald Isle and back before the B. Cameron Langston Bridge opened in 1971.
The town purchased the land, about 1.5 acres, from a homeowner in May 2019 for $124,000, utilizing a state grant paired with town money. It opened in October 2021.
Commissioner Steve Martin, who announced the donation, said the town greatly appreciates it, as well as an offer by former longtime planning board chairman John Ritchie of Landmark Homes to build a roof over the stage he donated to the town a few years ago in Community Park, which is behind the town hall. The park is the site for various events, including festivals and concerts.
Commissioner Steve Martin, who announced both donations, said the town greatly appreciates them.
Finally, the board voted 5-0 to place signs in the town parks warning that parking within them is for park users only.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.