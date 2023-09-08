CARTERET COUNTY — Litter Free Land and Sea is partnering with the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Carteret County Government and the towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores for a beach cleanup during International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16 from 9 to 10 a.m.
Litter Free Land and Sea is recruiting volunteers for this annual event, where volunteers across the county can team up to pick up litter in the community.
For more than 35 years, Ocean Conservancy has held the International Coastal Cleanup, which is a global event that prides itself in, “harnessing the power of people to fight ocean trash.”
The goal of this cleanup is to remove as much trash and debris from local beaches and there are multiple locations where volunteers of all ages can participate. Volunteers can join the local effort at any of the below cleanup locations by visiting info.crystalcoasted.com/coastal-cleanup-day.
Radio Island Public Beach Access, (501 Marine Dr., Beaufort).
Circle Regional Beach Access (201 West Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach).
Iron Steamer Public Access (345 Salter Path Rd., Pine Knoll Shores.)
Western Ocean Regional Access (9803 Louise Ave., Emerald Isle.)
Volunteers will be provided water, gloves, trash bags, safety gear and trash pickup tools while supplies last. This is a rain or shine event and volunteers are asked to dress appropriately for the weather.
Litter Free Land and Sea is an initiative of Carteret County Government, Crystal Coast Economic Development, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and various community partners that involves the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment and promotes community awareness, public education, litter prevention, collection, and enforcement.
For more information on Litter Free Land and Sea, visit litterfreelandandsea.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.