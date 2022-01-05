Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America
The Crystal Coast Chapter of Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will host a men’s prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Cox Family Restaurant in Morehead City.
The group will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Cox Family Restaurant. The speaker will be the Rev. James Bush, pastor of Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene in Morehead City.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints created a new Morehead City Stake in September that now consists of church members from Harkers Island, Morehead City, Havelock, New Bern and Jacksonville areas. A stake is comprised of regional congregations, known as wards. David Heath of Morehead City serves as the new stake president along with Kevin Nelson of Harkers Island as first counselor and Chad Reese of Jacksonville as second counselor. For more information, visit churchofjesuschrist.org.
