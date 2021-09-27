Crews near completion on picnic shelter as Cedar Point spruces up park

CEDAR POINT — The new picnic shelter in Cedar Point’s waterfront park should be ready for use in a few weeks.
Town manager David Rief said Tuesday the basic structure is in place, near the entrance to Boathouse Creek Walking Trails park off the end of Masonic Avenue. All that remains to do is pour and finish the concrete pad and put the metal roof on top of the open-sided structure.
The shelter is in a highly visible area, and Mr. Rief and commissioners believe it will get plenty of use. In fact, he said people are already having picnics in the vicinity, spreading blankets on the ground.
The contractor for the project, Bobby Cahoon Construction of Grantsboro, “is doing a great job,” according to Commissioner John Nash.
The project is costing the town about $18,500.
The same company built the new pier in the park, which includes a metal-roofed gazebo with benches and a picnic table, also build by Cahoon, for $2,350. The 4-by-6-foot table, like the pier, is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“It’s got an opening where someone in wheelchair can roll up and sit at the table,” Mr. Rief said.
Next on the list of amenities for the 56-acre park on the creek and White Oak River is a bathroom facility. Mr. Rief said he will probably send out a request for proposals for contractors fairly soon.
The town has also applied for a $60,000 state Division of Coastal Management grant to build a kayak launch – also ADA-compliant – near the pier. Mr. Rief said he expects the state will announce soon whether Cedar Point will get the grant. If so, the town would supply a $20,000 match.
Cedar Point received a $140,000 anonymous donation to pay for the pier, picnic shelter and other amenities, and the pier contract came in at $89,000.
The town purchased the 56 acres of land for the park for $2.8 million in 2019 after a successful bond referendum the previous year.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.