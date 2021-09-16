Marines, sailors from Camp Lejeune’s 26th MEU deploy to Virginia in support of Afghan relocation mission

CAMP LEJEUNE — U.S. Marines and sailors with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, along with Marines from 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, deployed recently from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to Fort Pickett, Va., in support of Operation Allies Welcome.
The mission is to provide Afghans temporary housing, sustainment and support inside the U.S.
The U.S. Department of Defense has been authorized to provide support for at least 50,000 Afghan personnel and their families who relocated following the military withdrawal in Afghanistan. The efforts will house individuals in temporary or permanent structures “as quickly as possible,” according to a release from the communications office with the 26th MEU.
Approximately 120 service members from the 26th MEU at Camp Lejeune will assist as part of the task force located in Fort Pickett to provide housing, medical, logistics and transportation support.
U.S. Northern Command is the DOD’s lead combatant command for the mission. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, is the lead operational command for the mission.
“The 26th MEU is proud to join task force Fort Pickett, U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Defense team, in supporting the State Department with this unique and historic mission,” the release states. “Marines and Sailors assigned to the 26th MEU coupled with Marines from 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines will focus on the safety, security, and other life support activities in support of Operation Allies Welcome.”
