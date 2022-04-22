MOREHEAD CITY — More than 50 exhibitors are expected to participate in the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Expo scheduled from 4 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
According to Julie Naeglen, the chamber’s membership director, this year’s event is being billed as the 13th annual business expo in spite of the fact that they did experience a one-year interruption in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine which prevented public events.
The chamber did host a pared-down event in 2021, but it was limited to only 250 participants, so this year’s event will be the first fully functional expo since 2019, Ms. Naeglen noted.
The Business Expo is open to the public with an admission fee of $5 per person. Preschool-age children will be admitted free, but all children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Described by Chamber President Tom Kies as a “Business After Hours on steroids,” the business expo is combination trade show and business networking event. “We have a wide variety of exhibitors offering a something for everyone,” he noted.
“Some merchants will have products and services available for purchase, while others will be demonstrating their products and providing literature.” Mr. Keis added.
In addition to the networking activities, the chamber will host a 50/50 raffle and provide visitors opportunities to win door prizes offered by exhibitors. Complimentary beer, wine and water will be available starting at 5 p.m., as well as “pick and go” appetizers provided by the Crumb, the expo food sponsor.
The Business Expo presenting sponsor is Duke Energy. Corporate sponsors are Carteret Health Care and Carteret Landing Assisted living and Memory Care, and the featured sponsor is Hope is Alive. Media Partners for the three-and-half hour event are Beach House Publications, Carteret County News-Times, Crystal Coast Tent & Event Rentals, Curtis Media Group and WITN –Channel 7,
For more information, call the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce in Morehead City at 252-726-6350.
