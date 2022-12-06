NEWPORT - Newport Town Council members will continue a “quasi-judicial” hearing Thursday night regarding a conditional zoning request for an additional access point on Highway 70 for ingress and egress to a new restaurant under construction. This hearing is a continuation of an earlier meeting conducted the previous week and is scheduled for the first part of the council’s regularly monthly meeting to begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
On Nov. 29, the town board met in special session to consider a request by Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q restaurant to allow a curb cut for ingress and egress from Highway 70 for its new restaurant now under construction just east of the Roberts Road intersection.
According to town officials, the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has approved the request, but because the location is also in Newport’s town limits, approval from the town is also required.
Earlier, the town’s planning board had given a green light to the request. All zoning requests require final approval by the town council.
Prior to making a final decision, the council conducted a public meeting using a quasi-judicial hearing structure which restricts any comments, in support or opposition, to be founded on the basis of impact and on facts. Only residents and businesses directly impacted by the project were allowed to express their opinions in the hearing, and any evidence presented without documentation was considered hearsay and not accepted.
During the first hearing, Jimmy Hibbs owner of J.E. Hibbs Electric Co., expressed opposition to the allowance of an additional curb cut, arguing that it will create a safety hazard for vehicles entering and exiting his business property, which is located just east of the new Smithfield’s restaurant.
He, along with Dominick Spadaro, vice chairman of the town’s planning board who had initially approved the request, noted that they both had been advised by NCDOT engineers that the highway department was resistant to any additional curb cuts allowing entry and exit directly off Highway 70. Those comments were disallowed by the town council on the grounds that they are hearsay evidence.
The town council voted to delay a final decision to give the petitioners who oppose the restaurant’s request time to provide a letter or other documentation as evidence justifying their earlier remarks.
In addition to the public hearing, the town council will hear department reports, consider tax adjustments and the selection of an engineering firm to conduct a long-range plan for the town’s wastewater and water system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.