Morehead City Fire/EMS and Morehead City police departments will sponsor the second annual Boots Versus Badges Benefit Ride on April 15. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at 4915 Arendell Street in Morehead City, with kickstands up at 11 a.m. A lunch and raffles will take place at 1 p.m. at One Harbor Church in Morehead City.
The entry fee is $20 for a single rider and $5 for each passenger. Riders can include motorcycles, jeeps, antique cars and more.
Lunch is being provided by Social Q of Morehead City.
All proceeds will go to a local high school student who has been battling cancer.
