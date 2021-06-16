Cape Carteret commission approves fiscal 2021-22 budget; tax rate remains unchanged

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to adopt a $1.69 million budget for fiscal 2021-22, which begins Thursday, July 1.
The vote came after the required public hearing, during which no one opposed adoption, in the commission’s meeting room in town hall and virtually on GoToMeeting.
The board, which had discussed the budget several times in work sessions, adopted the tax-and-spend plan without additional discussion.
“Everything is the same as it was at the previous (May 10) meeting,” said town manager Zach Steffey, who drafted the document with input from commissioners. “There has been no feedback from the public.”
The budget retains the existing property tax rate of 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value, and spending is about $235,000 higher than the fiscal 2020-21 adopted budget of $1.63 million.
The property tax is expected to generate $831,272 in revenue, about half of the total revenue.
The budget includes money to start a program to lease town vehicles from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. In 2021-22, the plan is to lease three Dodge Chargers for the police department and two public works department trucks. Enterprise will monitor the vehicles, maintain them and will recommend when they should be sold.
Of the total vehicle lease expense, the police department will spend $27,906 on the Chargers and public works will spend $18,523 to lease F-150 and F-350 Ford trucks. Both of those figures are annual, recurring costs.
Based on estimates from Enterprise, the town should recoup around $10,500 for the three leased police vehicles and $21,700 for the two public works trucks at the end of the leases, according to Mr. Steffey. That equity would be applied toward future leases, with the aim offsetting future costs.
The police budget is the largest of any department, totaling $621,197, or about a third of all expenditures. That’s up $25,585, from $595,332 in the budget approved last year. The department traditionally makes up close to a third of the town’s expenditures.
The next largest departmental is general administration at $369,541. More than $200,000 of that is for salaries and benefits.
Public works is next largest at $283,749. That includes, in addition to the lease money, $20,000 for a new woodchipper.
Mr. Steffey projects $89,818 in revenue in from Powell Bill funds, derived from the state’s gas tax, to be used for street paving and street-related projects.
The budget includes money for repairs and painting at town hall, for kayak storage racks at parks and for replacement of street signs and stop signs around town.
Other things that contribute to the increase in total expenditures include hikes in the cost of garbage service, an increase in the hourly fee charged by town attorney Brett DeSelms, a 1.5% cost-of-living raise for all employees and a jump in the required contribution to employees’ state retirement plans.
