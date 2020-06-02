BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education voted Tuesday night not to enroll a new freshman class at the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School this fall due to funding concerns.
Under the motion, the school will continue with the students already enrolled for the 2020-21 school year and enroll more sophomores and juniors, as the school population has dropped below 100 students.
The motion passed 6-1, with board member Melissa Ehlers opposed.
The state has not provided funding yet for the coming school year.
This is a developing report.
