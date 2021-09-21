Looking to donate? Martha’s Mission collecting supplies for Louisiana hurricane survivors

MOREHEAD CITY — Martha’s Mission Cupboard is collecting relief supplies through 5 p.m. Wednesday for Hurricane Ida survivors in Louisiana.
The mission’s manager, Ginger Wade, said she’s been in contact with former Carteret County resident Lt. Jessica Tull with the U.S. Coast Guard, who is stationed in New Orleans, La., and has arranged to unload supplies Saturday at the American Legion Post in Houma, La., and at First Baptist Church in Raceland, La.
Both locations were among the hardest hit areas when the Category 4 hurricane slammed into New Orleans Aug. 29. The storm caused widespread destruction and numerous deaths from Louisiana to the Northeast U.S.
“We were so blessed following Hurricane Florence that we wanted to help the people of Louisiana,” Ms. Wade said Tuesday as she loaded supplies being donated by county residents. “People always seem to respond initially, then folks get forgotten. We still have people here recovering from (Hurricane) Florence three years later. We don’t want the folks in Louisiana to be forgotten.”
In a telephone interview Tuesday, Lt. Tull, a former Bogue Sound Elementary School teacher who was called back into the U.S. Coast Guard in 2016 while serving in the reserves, said the situation in the surrounding communities of New Orleans is desperate. In fact, Lt. Tull and her family lost their house in Hahnville, La., during the hurricane. They just found a house to rent after staying in a motel for several weeks in Houston, Texas.
“The wind caused a 6-foot by 8-foot hole in our roof and the rain came in, collapsing our ceilings,” she said. “We’re all safe and that’s the important thing. We had insurance, so we are a lot better off than a lot of people here.”
Lt. Tull said she plans to rendezvous with Ms. Wade and her volunteer driver, Jackie Bowen, to help offload supplies once they arrive in Louisiana.
“It gives the people here a sense of hope and a community feeling. To know the small town of Morehead City is helping another small town, like Houma, La., is pretty awesome,” Lt. Tull said.
Supplies Lt. Tull said are especially needed include cleaning supplies, such as all purpose cleaners, Lysol, mops, brooms, buckets, rakes, rubber gloves, plastic storage tubs, baby wipes and diapers. In addition, Ms. Wade said she’s accepting bug spray, bottled water, tarps, flashlights, batteries, nonperishable food and baby formula.
“They’re saying it could be at least another month before some of these people will have power,” Ms. Wade said. “We wanted to target some of the most damaged areas and reach the people who need the help the worst.”
Ms. Wade said the mission has rented a U-Haul truck to transport supplies and plan to load up and depart Thursday morning.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.